Everything you need to know about the Power 5 before they play a game

College football returned this weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado, Sydney, Australia, and a few other outposts, but opening week is finally here for everyone else.

The Year of Dabo gives way to the Year of the Quarterback, starting with a slew of openers from Thursday through Monday. There are more than a few compelling matchups, including No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (ABC & WatchESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET), followed by No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (ABC & WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET) in one of the most anticipated openers in years.

On Sunday night, No. 21 Virginia Tech faces No. 22 West Virginia at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland (ABC & WatchESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET), and No. 25 Tennessee plays Georgia Tech back in Atlanta on Monday (ESPN & WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

As we prepare for Week 1, here's a look into my crystal ball. Last season, we came within one game of correctly predicting the records of 60 percent of Power 5 teams (and within two games of nearly 70 percent of teams).

Here are the projected records and predictions for each of the Power 5 conferences:

ACC

Florida State RB Cam Akers, left, and S Derwin James will be impact players for the Seminoles on offense and defense. Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Champion: Florida State

Offensive player of the year: Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State

Defensive player of the year: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State

Coach of the year: Mark Richt, Miami

Freshman of the year: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

Comeback player of the year: Derwin James, S, Florida State

Coach on the hot seat: Steve Addazio, Boston College

Coordinator on the rise: Manny Diaz, defensive coordinator, Miami

Team most likely to rise: NC State

Team most likely to fall: North Carolina

Nonconference game of the year: Alabama vs. Florida State, Sept. 2

Conference game of the year: Florida State at Clemson, Nov. 11

Biggest potential upset: Georgia Tech over Tennessee, Sept. 4

2017 ACC Atlantic Team Predicted finish 1. Florida State 11-1, 8-0 2. Clemson 10-2, 7-1 3. Louisville 9-3, 5-3 4. NC State 8-4, 5-3 5. Boston College 5-7, 2-6 6. Syracuse 5-7, 2-6 7. Wake Forest 3-9, 1-7

2017 ACC Coastal Team Predicted finish 1. Miami 9-3, 5-3 2. Virginia Tech 8-4, 5-3 3. Pittsburgh 7-5, 5-3 4. Georgia Tech 7-5, 4-4 5. North Carolina 6-6, 3-5 6. Duke 6-6, 3-5 7. Virginia 3-9, 1-7

Three bold predictions for the ACC

1. FSU falls to Alabama in Atlanta but doesn't lose again: The Seminoles have enough returning talent to unseat Clemson in the ACC Atlantic. But FSU won't beat Alabama in Saturday's opener in Atlanta. Tide head coach Nick Saban is 10-0 all time against former assistants (Jimbo Fisher was his offensive coordinator at LSU), and the Tide have won nine straight neutral-site games in Atlanta. But after falling to the Tide, the Seminoles will win 12 straight games to win the ACC and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Freshman tailback Cam Akers will carry much of the load and will run for more than 1,200 yards.

2. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is invited back to New York: Has any reigning Heisman Trophy winner received less preseason hype than Jackson? Last season, he became the first FBS player to pass for more than 3,300 yards and run for more than 1,500. He was the sixth FBS player to have 20 touchdowns both rushing and passing. And yet he's barely being mentioned among Heisman contenders this coming season. If Louisville does a better job of protecting him -- and that's a big if -- he'll lead the league in total offense again and will be among the Heisman finalists.

3. Miami wins the Coastal: After waiting a dozen years, Miami will finally win the Coastal Division. In Mark Richt's second season at his alma mater, the Hurricanes will finish 9-3, 5-3 in ACC play and win the division because of their head-to-head victory over Virginia Tech. They'll play FSU in their first ACC championship game appearance -- after Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest made appearances.

Big 12

Champion: Oklahoma State

Offensive player of the year: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Defensive player of the year: Dorance Armstrong Jr., DE, Kansas

Coach of the year: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

Freshman of the year: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Comeback player of the year: Chris Warren III, RB, Texas

Coach on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech

Coordinator on the rise: Tony Gibson, defensive coordinator, West Virginia

Team most likely to rise: TCU

Team most likely to fall: West Virginia

Nonconference game of the year: Oklahoma at Ohio State, Sept. 9

Conference game of the year: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Nov. 4

Biggest potential upset: Tulsa over Oklahoma State, Aug. 31

2017 Big 12 Team Predicted finish 1. Oklahoma State 11-1, 8-1 2. Oklahoma 10-2, 8-1 3. TCU 9-3, 6-3 4. Kansas State 8-4, 5-4 5. Texas 7-5, 5-4 6. West Virginia 7-5, 4-5 7. Baylor 6-6, 4-5 8. Texas Tech 5-7, 3-6 9. Iowa State 3-9, 1-8 10. Kansas 3-9, 1-8

Three bold predictions for the Big 12