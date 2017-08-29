Everything you need to know about the Power 5 before they play a game

College football returned this weekend in Fort Collins, Colorado, Sydney, Australia, and a few other outposts, but opening week is finally here for everyone else.
The Year of Dabo gives way to the Year of the Quarterback, starting with a slew of openers from Thursday through Monday. There are more than a few compelling matchups, including No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (ABC & WatchESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET), followed by No. 1 Alabama against No. 3 Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (ABC & WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET) in one of the most anticipated openers in years.
On Sunday night, No. 21 Virginia Tech faces No. 22 West Virginia at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland (ABC & WatchESPN, 7:30 p.m. ET), and No. 25 Tennessee plays Georgia Tech back in Atlanta on Monday (ESPN & WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET).
As we prepare for Week 1, here's a look into my crystal ball. Last season, we came within one game of correctly predicting the records of 60 percent of Power 5 teams (and within two games of nearly 70 percent of teams).
Here are the projected records and predictions for each of the Power 5 conferences:
ACC
Champion: Florida State
Offensive player of the year: Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State
Defensive player of the year: Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State
Coach of the year: Mark Richt, Miami
Freshman of the year: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
Comeback player of the year: Derwin James, S, Florida State
Coach on the hot seat: Steve Addazio, Boston College
Coordinator on the rise: Manny Diaz, defensive coordinator, Miami
Team most likely to rise: NC State
Team most likely to fall: North Carolina
Nonconference game of the year: Alabama vs. Florida State, Sept. 2
Conference game of the year: Florida State at Clemson, Nov. 11
Biggest potential upset: Georgia Tech over Tennessee, Sept. 4
Three bold predictions for the ACC
1. FSU falls to Alabama in Atlanta but doesn't lose again: The Seminoles have enough returning talent to unseat Clemson in the ACC Atlantic. But FSU won't beat Alabama in Saturday's opener in Atlanta. Tide head coach Nick Saban is 10-0 all time against former assistants (Jimbo Fisher was his offensive coordinator at LSU), and the Tide have won nine straight neutral-site games in Atlanta. But after falling to the Tide, the Seminoles will win 12 straight games to win the ACC and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff. Freshman tailback Cam Akers will carry much of the load and will run for more than 1,200 yards.
2. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is invited back to New York: Has any reigning Heisman Trophy winner received less preseason hype than Jackson? Last season, he became the first FBS player to pass for more than 3,300 yards and run for more than 1,500. He was the sixth FBS player to have 20 touchdowns both rushing and passing. And yet he's barely being mentioned among Heisman contenders this coming season. If Louisville does a better job of protecting him -- and that's a big if -- he'll lead the league in total offense again and will be among the Heisman finalists.
3. Miami wins the Coastal: After waiting a dozen years, Miami will finally win the Coastal Division. In Mark Richt's second season at his alma mater, the Hurricanes will finish 9-3, 5-3 in ACC play and win the division because of their head-to-head victory over Virginia Tech. They'll play FSU in their first ACC championship game appearance -- after Boston College, Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest made appearances.
Big 12
Champion: Oklahoma State
Offensive player of the year: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Defensive player of the year: Dorance Armstrong Jr., DE, Kansas
Coach of the year: Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
Freshman of the year: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Comeback player of the year: Chris Warren III, RB, Texas
Coach on the hot seat: Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech
Coordinator on the rise: Tony Gibson, defensive coordinator, West Virginia
Team most likely to rise: TCU
Team most likely to fall: West Virginia
Nonconference game of the year: Oklahoma at Ohio State, Sept. 9
Conference game of the year: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Nov. 4
Biggest potential upset: Tulsa over Oklahoma State, Aug. 31
Three bold predictions for the Big 12
1. Oklahoma State loses Bedlam but wins a Big 12 title: The Big 12 is bringing back a conference championship game to better its chances of getting into the CFP, but what if it actually backfires? A worst-case scenario: Oklahoma defeats Oklahoma State in the Nov. 4 Bedlam Game in Stillwater, but then the Pokes upset the Sooners in the Big 12 title game, which pits the top two teams in the league. Depending on what happens in other leagues, both might be left out of the CFP if they each have two losses.
2. TCU returns to Big 12 title contention: The Horned Frogs were a disappointing 6-7 last season, but Gary Patterson's teams always seem to rebound. In fact, TCU has lost at least six games in consecutive seasons only once in Patterson's tenure -- in its first two seasons in the Big 12, in 2012 and '13. With Sonny Cumbie taking over the playcalling by himself, the Horned Frogs will put more emphasis on the running game. TCU's defense should be better, too. If TCU can win one of three difficult road games -- at Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Oklahoma -- they'll have a chance to play in the Big 12 title game.
3. Bill Snyder calls it quits: Yeah, I'm pretty sure I predicted that Snyder would step down after the 2016 season. But he turns 78 on Oct. 7, and he spent much of the past offseason undergoing treatment for throat cancer. New Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor faces an unenviable position when Snyder decides to retire: elevate longtime Wildcats assistant Sean Snyder, his son, or bring back a former Snyder disciple, such as Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables or Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt.
Big Ten
Champion: Ohio State
Offensive player of the year: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
Defensive player of the year: Tegray Scales, LB, Indiana
Coach of the year: Urban Meyer, Ohio State
Freshman of the year: Tarik Black, WR, Michigan
Comeback player of the year: Mike Dudek, WR, Illinois
Coach on the hot seat: Lovie Smith, Illinois
Coordinator on the rise: Greg Schiano, defensive coordinator, Ohio State
Team most likely to rise: Michigan State
Team most likely to fall: Minnesota
Nonconference game of the year: Oklahoma at Ohio State, Sept. 9
Conference game of the year: Penn State at Ohio State, Oct. 28
Biggest potential upset: Michigan State over Michigan, Oct. 7
Three bold predictions for the Big Ten
1. Ohio State will finish unbeaten (and win the CFP!): The Buckeyes were reeling after last season's embarrassing 31-0 loss to eventual national champion Clemson in the CFP semifinals. It was the first time an Urban Meyer-coached team had ever been held scoreless. Meyer hired former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to bring some new ideas, and with quarterback J.T. Barrett leading the way, the Buckeyes will finish the regular season 12-0 and defeat Alabama 28-20 in the CFP National Championship.
2. Three Big Ten teams will go to New Year's Six bowl games: Along with Ohio State's making the CFP for the third time in four seasons, Penn State and Wisconsin will also be invited to New Year's Six bowl games. The Nittany Lions and Badgers will lose only once each during the regular season, and the Badgers will also fall to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game.
3. Two Penn State players will finish in the top 10 in Heisman voting: Nittany Lions tailback Saquon Barkley is considered to be among the favorites to win the stiff-armed trophy this season, but quarterback Trace McSorley might also be among the contenders. With Joe Moorhead calling plays, Penn State's offense will average better than 40 points per game. Barkley and McSorley will finish in the top 10 in Heisman voting, which will bring back memories of 1994, when Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter finished second and quarterback Kerry Collins was fourth.
Pac-12
Champion: USC
Offensive player of the year: Sam Darnold, QB, USC
Defensive player of the year: Azeem Victor, LB, Washington
Coach of the year: Clay Helton, USC
Freshman of the year: Jaelan Phillips, DE, UCLA
Comeback player of the year: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Coach on the hot seat: Rich Rodriguez, Arizona
Coordinator on the rise: Tee Martin, offensive coordinator, USC
Team most likely to rise: Oregon
Team most likely to fall: Colorado
Nonconference game of the year: Texas at USC, Sept. 16
Conference game of the year: Stanford at USC, Sept. 9
Biggest potential upset: Wyoming over Oregon, Sept. 16
Three bold predictions for the Pac-12
1. Stanford will be king of the North: The Cardinal will suffer two losses in the first half of the season, falling at USC on Sept. 9 and at Utah on Oct. 7. But Stanford will recover to win its last six games, including back-to-back victories over Washington State (road) and Washington (home) to win the Pac-12. The Cardinal's head-to-head win over the Huskies will give them a Pac-12 North title.
2. Every Pac-12 South team except USC will have at least four losses: Behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Sam Darnold and an improved defense, the Trojans will live up their preseason hype and cruise through the Pac-12 South. The Trojans will lose only once (at Washington State on Sept. 29) and win what proves to be a very cannibalistic division. The Trojans will defeat Stanford for a second time in the Pac-12 championship to make the CFP.
3. Both Arizona schools will be looking for head coaches in November: Both Arizona and Arizona State will get off to good starts in nonconference play, but then the wheels will come off during conference play. Thanks to the new early signing period, both the Sun Devils and Wildcats will fire their coaches in early November to start their searches for replacements.
SEC
Champion: Alabama
Offensive player of the year: Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
Defensive player of the year: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
Coach of the year: Gus Malzahn, Auburn
Freshman of the year: Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee
Comeback player of the year: Skai Moore, LB, South Carolina
Coach on the hot seat: Kevin Sumlin, Texas A&M
Coordinator on the rise: Jeremy Pruitt, defensive coordinator, Alabama
Team most likely to rise: Auburn
Team most likely to fall: Ole Miss
Nonconference game of the year: Alabama vs. Florida State, Sept. 2
Conference game of the year: Alabama at Auburn, Nov. 25
Biggest potential upset: Vanderbilt over Tennessee, Nov. 25
Three bold predictions for the SEC
1. Alabama's season will begin -- and end -- in Atlanta: The Crimson Tide will narrowly defeat Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night, and then they'll roll through September and October. They'll survive close road games at Texas A&M and Auburn to finish the regular season with an unblemished record for the second straight season. Alabama will defeat Georgia 28-24 in the SEC championship game to earn one of the four spots in the CFP.
2. Texas A&M will flip the script: The Aggies will start 3-3, turning up the heat on Kevin Sumlin, but then they'll win five of their last six games to finish 8-4 and save his job. With signature victories over Florida and Auburn, Texas A&M will decide to keep Sumlin around for a seventh season. But Sumlin will get out of College Station while he can, landing another Power 5 job before AD Scott Woodward can fire him in 2018.
3. Georgia-Florida winner goes to Atlanta: Florida will win its first six games before falling to Texas A&M at home, and Georgia will win six of its first seven games before playing the Gators in Jacksonville, Florida. Both teams will finish 9-3 and 6-2 in SEC play, but the Bulldogs will win the division because of their 24-20 victory over the Gators. Georgia tailbacks Nick Chubb and Sony Michel will combine to run for more than 2,000 yards, and sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason will play better behind an improved offensive line.