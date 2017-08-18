Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez is being sued for breach of contract by the agency that used to represent him.

Creative Arts Agency filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court seeking $230,250 it believes it is owed for completed work on Rodriguez's behalf.

The lawsuit says Rodriguez entered into an oral agreement with CAA in 2011, after which the agency negotiated his contracts for an on-air analyst role at CBS Sports Network and as the coach at Arizona. Rodriguez agreed to pay 10 percent of his earnings from his CBS deal and 4 percent from his contract at Arizona, which totaled more than $300,000 until sometime in the fall of 2015, when Rodriguez ended his relationship with CAA.

CAA contends that even though it is no longer representing Rodriguez, it is still owed money from the contract it negotiated before their separation. The lawsuit says CAA attempted to resolve the dispute with Rodriguez's attorney, who refused to negotiate.

The agency represented Rodriguez on his initial deal at Arizona and three subsequent amendments, the final of which was signed in June 2015. That contract runs through May 31, 2020.

A spokesman for Arizona declined to comment on the matter.