Florida Atlantic has picked up yet another transfer in West Virginia wide receiver Jovon Durante, who tweeted Saturday that he'll be joining Lane Kiffin's Owls.
— Jovon Durante (@_field_general) August 19, 2017
Durante had been absent from West Virginia's preseason camp, due to what coach Dana Holgorsen had termed "personal issues."
Durante was a former ESPN 300 signee in 2015, who was the Mountaineers' fourth-leading receiver the past two years. He has 59 career catches, 709 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Earlier this week, former Auburn quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Franklin III and Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison both announced over social media they would be transferring to Florida Atlantic.