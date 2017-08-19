Florida Atlantic has picked up yet another transfer in West Virginia wide receiver Jovon Durante, who tweeted Saturday that he'll be joining Lane Kiffin's Owls.

Durante had been absent from West Virginia's preseason camp, due to what coach Dana Holgorsen had termed "personal issues."

Durante was a former ESPN 300 signee in 2015, who was the Mountaineers' fourth-leading receiver the past two years. He has 59 career catches, 709 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, former Auburn quarterback-turned-wide receiver John Franklin III and Oklahoma quarterback Chris Robison both announced over social media they would be transferring to Florida Atlantic.