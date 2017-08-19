Georgia's big week continues with wide receiver Kearis Jackson.

Jackson, the No. 26-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018, committed to Georgia over Alabama in what was another big win for Kirby Smart over former boss Nick Saban in the Peach State.

The Georgia Bulldogs are enjoying a terrific week on the recruiting trail. With ESPN 300 wide receiver Elijah Moore and pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari having already jumped on board this week, the Bulldogs added yet another key piece to the class Saturday.

I am Kearis Jackson and I've made my decision..... To GOD be the glory 🙏🏾. https://t.co/Eu8IrsADav — ~ⓚⓔⓐⓡⓘⓢ~® (@king_kearis) August 19, 2017

Jackson becomes the first top-10 prospect in the Peach State to commit to Georgia in the 2018 cycle, after the Bulldogs inked five of the top eight in the state in February.

The nation's No. 4-ranked wide receiver adds to an impressive collection of skill players in this Bulldogs class, which includes No. 1-ranked running back Zamir White, Moore and three-star tight end John FitzPatrick, who has a very high ceiling.

Jackson becomes the fifth ESPN 300 verbal commitment for Georgia, which will jump into the top 25 class rankings this week after running off three ESPN 300 commitments in the past five days. A top-10 class remains a possibility for the Bulldogs with a number of highly ranked prospects on the board, including No. 1 overall Justin Fields, five-star defensive ends K.J. Henry and Micah Parsons, No. 27 Dontrey Hill, No. 28 Jamaree Salyer, No. 43 Tyreke Johnson and No. 57 James Cook, among others.