LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky Wildcats senior wide receiver Dorian Baker has suffered a "fairly substantial" ankle injury, coach Mark Stoops said Saturday.

Stoops said he is awaiting word from doctors on the severity of the injury, which Baker suffered during a scrimmage Saturday, and hopes to find out early next week.

Baker is listed as one of the starting receivers and is looking to bounce back after missing three games early last year following a preseason hamstring injury. He had 14 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with one TD in each of Kentucky's final two contests.

Kentucky already had announced Monday that Cole Mosier's college career was over after the senior starting left tackle suffered a torn right anterior cruciate ligament in last week's scrimmage.