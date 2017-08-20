        <
          Kevin Sumlin 'proud' Texas A&M canceled on-campus white nationalist rally slated for Sept. 11

          9:08 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin praised the school's decision to cancel an on-campus white nationalist rally scheduled for next month, saying he is "proud" of university leadership.

          Sumlin addressed reporters Saturday for the first time since Texas A&M called off the "White Lives Matter" rally on Monday, citing a "major security risk."

          "I'm really proud of [the school's decision]," Sumlin said. "I was thankful and very, very proud of Chancellor Sharp and our president to put an end to it."

          Preston Wiginton, who is a former Texas A&M student, organized the rally for Sept. 11. He said he was inspired by last weekend's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a vehicle plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring 19.

          Wiginton said he had invited prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer to address the rally. Spencer spoke at an A&M event in December, when he was met by hundreds of protesters, many of whom gathered at Kyle Field football stadium.

          "[This is a time] when leadership comes to the front, and our leadership did that," Sumlin said. "We've talked about that as a team too, and our appreciation for our leadership to step in. It's big for the players, big for our coaching staff -- it's big for everybody."

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

