Former Georgia coach Mark Richt is entering his second season as head coach at Miami, but he still has fond feelings for the Bulldogs.

Richt, who was coach at Georgia from 2001 through 2015, posted a tweet Saturday night wishing the Bulldogs well for the upcoming season:

The season will start in a couple of weeks. I'm excited about our team. But I would also like to wish the Dawgs the very best! U Family! — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) August 20, 2017

Many of the current players on the Bulldogs' roster were recruited by Richt, who was fired by Georgia after the 2015 season. Shortly after being let go, Richt was named head coach at Miami, his alma mater.

Richt was replaced at Georgia by Kirby Smart, who was running backs coach under Richt in 2005. Smart responded to Richt's tweet later Saturday.

Thanks so much!! Best wishes from one DGD to Another👊 https://t.co/hQ6oNMICjf — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) August 20, 2017

Both coaches enter the season with high expectations. Miami is a favorite to win the ACC Coastal division this season, and Georgia is again a favorite to win the SEC East.

The Hurricanes open at home against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2, and Georgia will host Appalachian State Sept. 2.