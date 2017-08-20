There's a run on solar eclipse glasses across the country, and millions are flocking to the path of totality for Monday's "Eclipse of the Century."

Alabama coach Nick Saban is not one of them. He'll catch it on TV.

"I watch the Weather Channel every day," the coach said Saturday after a scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "They're already saying what it's going to look like in every city in America. So what's going to be significant? Watch the Weather Channel, and you'll see what it's going to be like in Portland, Oregon."

The solar eclipse -- the first total solar eclipse to be visible to the U.S. mainland since 1979 -- peaks in Tuscaloosa around 1:30 CDT Monday.

When asked if the team had any plans to watch the event, Saban said, "We'll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses, I guess they can. That's not something that I'm really that focused on right now."

Saban said he has a lake house in Clayton, Georgia, that is in the path of totality, where the moon completely blocks out the sun. The path is the prime viewing area for the eclipse.

But the coach isn't planning any road trips for his team.

"Tell them to watch it on TV," he said. "Maybe we should have a team meeting about how we want to do this. I haven't thought about it."

Alabama's season opens against Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 2 in Atlanta.