For the second straight year, Alabama will start the college football season as the top-ranked team.

The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the sixth time in history and fourth time under coach Nick Saban.

Alabama will try to be the first preseason team to start the season No. 1 and win the national title since USC accomplished the feat in 2004. Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP, File

The Tide received 52 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,513 points in the poll released Monday. Ohio State is ranked second, receiving three first-place votes and 1,414 points.

Also receiving top votes were No. 3 Florida State (four) and No. 4 USC (two). Defending national champion Clemson starts the season ranked fifth.

Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.