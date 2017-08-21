        <
          Alabama tops AP preseason poll

          11:55 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          For the second straight year, Alabama will start the college football season as the top-ranked team.

          The Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 for the sixth time in history and fourth time under coach Nick Saban.

          The Tide received 52 of 61 first-place votes from the media panel and 1,513 points in the poll released Monday. Ohio State is ranked second, receiving three first-place votes and 1,414 points.

          Also receiving top votes were No. 3 Florida State (four) and No. 4 USC (two). Defending national champion Clemson starts the season ranked fifth.

          Penn State, Oklahoma, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State round out the top 10.

