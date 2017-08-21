Tennessee wide receiver Josh Smith suffered what team officials fear is a broken collarbone in practice Sunday, sources tell ESPN's Chris Low.

Smith, a senior, could miss a significant amount of time if surgery is required.

WNML was first to report the severity of the injury.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones said Monday that Smith had a collarbone injury but had no timetable for his return. Jones indicated that Smith is probably out for the season opener.

The 25th-ranked Vols open the season Sept. 4 against Georgia Tech at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"We don't have any time set for a return because he has not had a CT scan yet," Jones said.

The scan was scheduled for Monday afternoon, Jones said.

Smith has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He played just three games in 2014 before an ankle injury forced him to redshirt. He missed one game last year with an ankle injury and had groin surgery during the offseason.

He started six games last season and caught 13 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. He has 58 career catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith's injury is the second to Tennessee's receiving corps. Freshman Jacquez Jones suffered a knee injury and is out for the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.