PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Kyle Bolin has won the starting quarterback job at Rutgers.

Bolin beat out redshirt junior Giovanni Rescigno and freshman Johnathan Lewis. Rescigno started the final five games for Rutgers last season, completing 86 of 153 passes for 889 yards and five touchdowns, while Lewis is a highly touted recruit out of St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Bolin is a graduate transfer from Louisville. Despite being on campus less than three months, he was voted a team captain.

After losing his starting job to Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Bolin transferred after graduating in May. Bolin threw for 2,104 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at Louisville.

Coach Chris Ash announced the decision after practice Monday. Rutgers opens the season on Sept. 1 against No. 8 Washington.