Pittsburgh officially named USC transfer Max Browne as the Panthers' starting quarterback Tuesday.

Browne arrived in Pittsburgh in January and became the favorite to take over for Nathan Peterman, who went off to the NFL. Browne's career began at USC, and he started the first three games of last season before he was benched in favor of Sam Darnold.

Once Browne lost the starting job at USC, he realized his days there were numbered. He chose Pittsburgh in part because the Panthers have had success with graduate transfer quarterbacks. Peterman was one, and so was Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage before him.

Browne also is the most experienced quarterback on the roster. In three seasons with the Trojans, he went 69-of-112 for 650 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In an interview during the spring, Browne told ESPN that Peterman's and Savage's success at Pittsburgh was a major factor in his decision to transfer there.

"I only have three starts under my belt, but I've been around a lot of football the past four years, seen a lot, experienced a lot," he said. "I think me bringing that over here will help me, but I think it's the culture out here.

"You talk about two past quarterbacks having success as transfers, I think it says a lot about the guys in this locker room as far as welcoming guys with open arms. Each story is probably different, and I'm going to have to make my own mark, but it's definitely comforting seeing previous guys have success."

The start to the season won't be easy, as Pittsburgh opens against Youngstown State before traveling to take on Penn State, then hosting Oklahoma State before opening ACC play at Georgia Tech.