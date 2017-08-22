NC State has dismissed two football players and suspended three others after an investigation found they were at an on-campus party in July where alcohol and marijuana were involved.

Coach Dave Doeren said in a statement Tuesday that freshmen Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown have been kicked off the team, and freshmen Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas have been suspended for violation of the student-athlete code of conduct and football team rules.

The investigation was part of an inquiry into sexual assault allegations that were reported July 22, the day after the party. The university stressed that these disciplinary actions are not regarding the sexual assault allegations, and additional punishments could be handed out pending ongoing criminal and Title IX investigations.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said five players made poor decisions that don't align with the values of the program. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Investigators determined that the five football players participated in an on-campus gathering in a student's room where alcohol and marijuana were present.

After three separate sexual assault reports, NC State University Police began interviewing people involved and collecting evidence.

The university said University Police have nearly concluded their investigation into the sexual assault allegations and have turned over evidence to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

Possible criminal charges could be brought as a result of the investigation. Separately, university administrators are conducting a Title IX investigation to determine whether there were student code of conduct violations.

"We have a locker room full of young men committed to representing our University with integrity and respect, and have created a strong culture for NC State Football through our leadership program," Doeren said in a statement. "We had five freshmen, two of whom have been dismissed, who made poor decisions that don't align with the values of our program and each has been handled accordingly.

"Although I've disciplined these players for violations of the Student Athlete Code of Conduct, I want to make it clear that I respect due process in the University and legal proceedings. Our players understand that I'm going be firm but fair when it comes to discipline."

NC State athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement that she supports the disciplinary action but noted that more action could be warranted pending the investigation's outcome.

"These actions are not regarding allegations of sexual assault," Yow said. "We reserve the right to impose additional sanctions if new violations are discovered.

"Should any student-athlete be charged with sexual misconduct by legal authorities, he will immediately be suspended from the team. That said, it is extremely important to respect due process for the student-athletes."