Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Burrow is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his throwing hand earlier this week, the school announced Wednesday morning.

Burrow, a redshirt sophomore, broke the bone during the Buckeyes' practice Monday. He had surgery Tuesday. It's not immediately clear when he'll be healthy enough to resume fighting for a position behind veteran starter J.T. Barrett.

Ohio State backup quarterback Joe Burrow is out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his throwing hand. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Burrow battled with redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins throughout the offseason to serve as Barrett's top understudy. Head coach Urban Meyer told reporters earlier this week that he had not finalized the quarterback depth chart, but it now appears that Haskins will take the No. 2 spot to start the season.

Ohio State coaches have also been impressed this August with newcomer Tate Martell, a former blue-chip prospect from Las Vegas. Coaches removed the black stripe from Martell's helmet -- a rite of passage for all Buckeyes freshmen -- earlier this week.

Burrow played in five games last season behind Barrett. He completed 22 of his 28 pass attempts, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another. Ohio State opens the season next Thursday at Indiana, when Barrett and company are expected to debut a faster-paced offense under the direction of new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.