Texas Longhorns senior tight end Andrew Beck will undergo surgery on his fractured foot this week and will be out for the season, the school announced Wednesday.

Beck suffered the injury in practice last week.

Texas tight end Andrew Beck will miss the season after surgery to mend a foot he broke in practice. Sue Ogrocki/AP

Beck had made 15 career starts and was a key blocker.

Over the summer, the Longhorns added Syracuse graduate transfer Kendall Moore, who figures to play a larger role in Beck's absence. Moore finished his Syracuse tenure with 14 career catches.