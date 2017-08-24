Miami Hurricanes quarterback Vincent Testaverde has decided to transfer, coach Mark Richt announced Thursday.

"Vincent approached me this morning and indicated that he felt like he would have more opportunities for playing time at another program," Richt said in a statement Thursday. "We wish him all the best in his future plans."

Testaverde transferred from Texas Tech to Miami in 2015 to play at the school where his dad, Vinny, starred and won the Heisman Trophy in 1986. Vincent Testaverde never got into a game at Miami, and he wasn't really a factor in the competition as Malik Rosier was recently named starter.

During an interview over the summer, Testaverde told ESPN that it was tough waiting for his opportunity to play.

"That's another big point my dad always touches on is to be patient, because he waited three years as well until he got to play," Vincent Testaverde said. "It is tough just sitting and waiting, but also preparing as I sit and wait so you never know what could happen. It's been tough, but I'm waiting on my opportunity."