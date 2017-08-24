When Nebraska travels to Eugene on Sept. 9, Oregon will be donning uniforms designed by a trio of cancer survivors from OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Untouchable Performance System" uniforms will include inspiring graphics, modern use of color fades and camouflage patterns, and motivating slogans personal to cancer survivors Joe MacDonald (14 years old), Sophia Malinoski (10) and Ethan Frank (13).

Nike

"It was really mind-blowing to think of all the unique creativity that they each have," Paul Sullivan, University of Oregon art director for Nike, said. "Some of the stuff they brought to the table was like, 'Wow, I never thought of that before.'" MacDonald, Malinoski and Frank each were paired with an Oregon player and a Nike designer as they worked on uniform concepts.

MacDonald, who has Burkitt leukemia, was with defensive lineman Justin Hollins; together, they formed the cleats, tights and socks.

Nike

Malinoski, who has been fighting a brain tumor, teamed with Oregon offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby. They designed the helmet and a logo of Donald Duck stomping out cancer.

Frank, who's also been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and defensive back Khalil Oliver came up with the jersey and pants, as well as the slogan, "win the day, win the fight."

"We will do everything in our power to play with the same tenacity exemplified by Sophia, Ethan, Joe, and wearing this uniform is a great chance to honor them and their spirit and efforts," said Oregon coach Willie Taggart. Fan gear related to the uniform concept will be available beginning Sept. 4; all proceeds from the sales will go to the pediatric cancer fund at Doernbecher.