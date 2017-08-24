KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee coach Butch Jones clarified the injury status of wide receiver Josh Smith but said a timetable for the fifth-year senior's return remains uncertain.

Jones said Thursday that Smith has a sprained AC joint. Jones said he expects to get Smith back "very soon" and added that "it could be a week, it could be two weeks, it could be four weeks."

Jones had said Monday that Smith had a collarbone injury and was about to undergo further examination. At that point, Jones said he didn't know when Smith would return but indicated the receiver was unlikely to be available for the 25th-ranked Volunteers' Sept. 4 season opener with Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith started six games and caught 13 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown last season.