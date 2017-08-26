Former Baylor safety Travon Blanchard tweeted Saturday that he will be walking on to Texas A&M University-Commerce for this season.

Baylor suspended Blanchard in February after a woman who accused him of multiple acts of violence against her requested a protective order from a judge.

Blanchard was arrested in July on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from the allegations that led to his suspension.

Blanchard did not mention the incident in his announcement, adding "this will be my only statement in this matter."

"Travon Blanchard is excited for the opportunity to continue his education and athletic endeavors at Texas A&M-Commerce," Blanchard's attorney Michelle Tuegel said. "Travon maintains that he is not guilty of what he has been accused of. The Baylor Title IX process is still ongoing and he will continue to cooperate in that process and looks forward to clearing his name and to his day in court."

He will be eligible to play immediately.

"We welcome Travon Blanchard to our Lion Athletics family. As with any transfer, we thoroughly investigate circumstances and communicate with a wide net. We are confident that Travon walking on to our program this season is a positive step for both him and our program," a Texas A&M-Commerce spokesman said in a statement.

Blanchard received honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist as the country's top defensive back last season. He was the Bears' fourth-leading tackler with 73 stops, 9 tackles for loss, 1½ sacks and 1 interception.