Raekwon Davis, who is projected to be the starting defensive tackle for the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, was shot in the leg early Sunday morning, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

Police would not confirm that Davis, 20, was the person who was shot, but they did tell the News that the shooting victim was hit by a stray bullet and that they recovered shell casings in the parking lot.

The Tuscaloosa News confirmed that Davis, a sophomore, was the individual who was shot and that he was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

"The victim told investigators he was standing outside of Bar 17 when he heard several gunshots and realized he had been shot in the right leg," Capt. Gary Hood told the News. "The victim was uncooperative with investigators."

Davis played in seven games as a freshman, getting four tackles and a sack.

Alabama opens the season against No. 3 Florida State on Saturday in Atlanta (8 p.m., ABC).