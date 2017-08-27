MADISON, Wis. -- No. 9 Wisconsin has lost another linebacker with sophomore Zack Baun out for the year with a left foot injury.

Baun was expected to be a key contributor at outside linebacker behind starters Garret Dooley and Leon Jacobs. The Badgers were already replacing last year's starters on the outside, T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, who are now in the NFL.

Wisconsin lost its top defensive player for the season when inside linebacker Jack Cichy went down with a knee injury two weeks into camp.

Ryan Connelly was listed as the starter ahead of Chris Orr to replace Cichy on the depth chart released Sunday.

Also, the Badgers haven't named a starter at running back. Sophomore Bradrick Shaw, junior Chris James and freshman Jonathan Taylor are in the mix.

Wisconsin opens its season Friday night against Utah State.