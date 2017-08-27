Thousands have been impacted by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, with reports of more than 30 inches of flooding in some areas. Those impacted include Texas commitment Keondre Coburn, the No. 52 prospect in the 2018 class.

Coburn tweeted a video of his family being evacuated from their home by boat.

The Houston native confirmed to ESPN that he and his family are safe and have been moved to a friend's house nearby.

Coburn and his family do not know the extent of the damage done by the hurricane, but as can be seen in the video, the water was rising at the time of evacuation.