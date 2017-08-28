Kent State coach Paul Haynes is taking a leave of absence because of medical reasons, the team announced Sunday night.

Haynes is expected to be away for two or three weeks, according to a news release. Offensive coordinator Don Treadwell will serve as head coach during Haynes' absence. Kent State opens the season Saturday at No. 5 Clemson.

Treadwell also served as Michigan State's interim head coach during Mark Dantonio's health-related absence in the 2010 season. He later served as Miami (Ohio) head coach from 2011 to 2013.

Haynes, 48, is set to begin his fifth season at his alma mater, where he has a record of 12-35.

Kent State hosts Howard on Sept. 9 before making trips to Marshall and Louisville.