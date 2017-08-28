The Rice football team, which is attempting to return home to Houston following its Sydney Cup loss to Stanford, will temporarily relocate to TCU as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The Owls, who were in Australia for the second annual Sydney Cup, returned to the United States on Monday morning but couldn't return to Houston because of the effects of Harvey, which has inundated the Houston area with rainfall, caused catastrophic flooding across the city and led to the shutdown of both major airports.

The team landed in Los Angeles at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET Monday and will head to Fort Worth next, with an expected arrival time of 3 p.m. ET. The Owls will stay at TCU until it is safe to travel to Houston.

"I want to thank the staffs at TCU, SMU, Baylor and UTEP who all reached out to offer whatever help we needed," Rice coach David Bailiff said. "There is a strong brotherhood in the coaching world, and it is never more evident than at times like these. While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 [when the Owls were at Vanderbilt when Hurricane Ike struck Houston] about coming home too soon."

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says his Houston native players "been fortunate in that we haven’t had anything incredibly serious happen with players families. But we do have people with serious water damage to their property, people that have been relocated.” Riley said the school is “brainstorming” efforts to help with those families. Jake Trotter, ESPN Staff Writer

There is some familiarity between the programs. TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte was Rice's athletic director for three years before going to TCU in 2009.

The Owls, who lost to the Cardinal 62-7 on Saturday, are off this week and next play Sept. 9 at UTEP.