ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Florida's Jim McElwain may be in the middle of a silent standoff about their depth charts ahead of Saturday's meeting at AT&T Stadium, but they are not holding their tongues long enough to avoid a few barbs.

Harbaugh said Monday that he knows who will start at quarterback when No. 11 Michigan plays No. 17 Florida in Texas to start their seasons, but he has no plans to reveal that information before the Gators show their hand.

"I have not heard Florida announce who their starting quarterback will be, and we'd love to have that information," Harbaugh said. "So we're not announcing a starting quarterback."

Harbaugh has come under a bit of fire this month for not releasing a new version of Michigan's roster. The school's website hasn't updated the list of current players since August 2016. McElwain took a poke at his opponent last week when he asked reporters to give him a heads-up when they got a roster, so he could figure out who would be playing.

On Monday, McElwain was asked what he thought of some of Harbaugh's "antics," which keep the Wolverines -- and their coach -- on college football's center stage in the spring and summer. This year, Harbaugh took his team to Rome for a week of spring practice, completed his second expansive tour of satellite camps and connected with famous folks from many walks of life on social media.

"He obviously felt he needed to do some things to be relevant, and that's his choice," McElwain told reporters in Gainesville on Monday. "I probably wouldn't have done it."

Harbaugh said he didn't understand the criticism he has heard about Michigan's lack of a roster.

"People make a lot of, [they make a] big deal about our roster and announcing our quarterback," he said. "I have not seen a starting quarterback for Florida, and no one really mentions that."

Harbaugh said in mid-August that incumbent starter Wilton Speight and fifth-year senior John O'Korn had separated themselves from the rest of Michigan's quarterbacks in a competition for the starting job. Speight won nine games in his first year leading the offense last year. O'Korn, who started his career at Houston, won his only start in a Michigan uniform in November against Indiana when Speight injured his shoulder.

McElwain said Monday that his staff has a quarterback plan for Saturday's game, but that he wants Michigan to have to prepare for several potential looks. Graduate transfer Malik Zaire gives the Gators a running threat; his competitors for the starting job, Luke Del Rio and Feleipe Franks, lean toward the pro-style, pocket-passer mold.

Florida and Michigan crossed paths at the end of McElwain's and Harbaugh's first seasons at their respective schools. The Wolverines "dominated" the Gators, according to McElwain, in a 41-7 victory at the Citrus Bowl that ended the 2015 season.

Kickoff for their rematch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Arlington.