TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis is out of the hospital and back at the school's football facility getting treatment after being shot at a local bar over the weekend, coach Nick Saban said on Monday.

Saban said Davis' status is "day-to-day" and whether he plays during the season-opener against Florida State on Saturday in Atlanta will be a "medical decision."

"We're still gathering information," Saban said. "It doesn't seem like our players were guilty of anything other than being out late, which doesn't make me happy, but it is what it is."

Davis, who is listed as a co-starter at defensive end, was shot in the right leg while standing outside of Bar 17 early Sunday morning. According to The Associated Press, the injury he sustained was minor.

The 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore played in seven games and recorded one sack last season, but he is expected to take on an even bigger role now that former defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Dalvin Tomlinson have moved on to the NFL.

Davis was listed as a co-starter at defensive end on Alabama's official depth chart on Monday.

Saban said that if Davis had followed his advice he wouldn't have been in the kind of situation he found himself in early Sunday morning.

"Nothing good happens after midnight," Saban said. "Nothing good happens after three drinks. ... I'm always concerned about our players being out, where they're out, who they're with."