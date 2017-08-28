While flooding in Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey has resulted in a search for an alternate venue for this weekend's AdvoCare Texas Kickoff game between LSU and BYU, Tigers athletics director Joe Alleva said Monday that "the No. 1 goal is to play the game."
The game, which is owned by ESPN, is scheduled for Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston, which continues to battle devastating floods from Harvey.
"Barring something crazy happening, I'm very confident the game will be played," Alleva said on a conference call.
Alleva said he expected an alternate venue to be determined by Tuesday.
Doug Thornton, a New Orleans-based executive with SMG who oversees the Superdome in New Orleans, said that the Superdome is available on Saturday if needed. "We just need some prior notice. ... by the end of Tuesday would be fine," he said. "But if they called Wednesday at noon (I'm) sure could find way.''
Other sites, including Orlando, Nashville, Jacksonville and Dallas, have been reported as possible replacement venues by The Baton Rouge Advocate.
