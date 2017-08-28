Michigan and Florida will look quite different when they play in the AdvoCare Classic on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Both programs have announced alternative uniforms for the game that will feature an all-maize version for the Wolverines.
#GoBlue #GoMaize
We will rock an All-Maize uniform vs. Florida » https://t.co/wsuuxrRiQ6 pic.twitter.com/cJxwTXPJpR
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 28, 2017
The maize uniforms, provided by the Jordan Brand, are in celebration of Michigan's bicentennial and in honor of the 150th anniversary of the school's colors, according to a university release.
This will be the second time Michigan has donned an all-maize uniform, first worn in 1928 against Navy.
Florida will be wearing an all-blue version of Nike's color rush uniforms that have been used as NFL alternative jerseys in the past.
#ColorRush 💯#MICHvsUF 〽🐊
Details via @Nike & @GatorsEquipment ➡ https://t.co/G4cPWPLf13#Swamp17 #ColorRush pic.twitter.com/Fzncyag4Zt
— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 28, 2017
The Gators will wear all-blue uniforms, gloves, cleats, socks and wristbands. The university called it a subtle yet bold change from its traditional look.
Saturday's game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.