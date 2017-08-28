Michigan and Florida will look quite different when they play in the AdvoCare Classic on Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Both programs have announced alternative uniforms for the game that will feature an all-maize version for the Wolverines.

The maize uniforms, provided by the Jordan Brand, are in celebration of Michigan's bicentennial and in honor of the 150th anniversary of the school's colors, according to a university release.

This will be the second time Michigan has donned an all-maize uniform, first worn in 1928 against Navy.

Florida will be wearing an all-blue version of Nike's color rush uniforms that have been used as NFL alternative jerseys in the past.

The Gators will wear all-blue uniforms, gloves, cleats, socks and wristbands. The university called it a subtle yet bold change from its traditional look.

Saturday's game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.