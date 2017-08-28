Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday that, if the season started today, sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele would be his starter.

Herman, however, stopped short of officially naming Buechele the starter, even though he topped Texas' depth chart released Monday.

"Shane is the starter today," Herman said. "He's had a really, really good last few days of practice."

Buechele started every game for the Longhorns last season but has been fighting for the quarterback job against true freshman Sam Ehlinger, an Austin native who was an ESPN 300 signee.

Shane Buechele has nearly locked up the starting quarterback spot for Texas' season opener. Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports

Buechele threw for 2,958 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2016 for the Longhorns, who are coming off a 5-7 season.

"We'll know more toward the end of the week," Herman said. "But if we were to play today, Shane would play the whole game, as long as he's playing well."

Texas opens with Maryland at home Saturday.