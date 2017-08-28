No. 8 Washington has suspended linebacker Azeem Victor for its season opener at Rutgers on Friday due to a violation of team rules, coach Chris Petersen announced Monday.

A preseason ESPN.com and Associated Press All-American, Victor made 67 tackles last year in 10 games before suffering a broken leg that sidelined him for the final four games of the season. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Petersen said Victor is a "good guy" and that people make mistakes. No further specifics about his suspension were made available.

Petersen also announced that sophomore defensive back Austin Joyner would be suspended (violation of team rules) for the first two games. Joyner was in the mix to start at cornerback, where the Huskies are trying to replace two starters.

Friday's kickoff against Rutgers is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.