As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to inundate the Houston area, the 2017 AdvoCare Texas Kickoff between BYU and LSU has been moved away from NRG Stadium.

The Cougars and Tigers will instead open the season across the border at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Editor's Picks Harvey flooding forces Texans to play at Dallas The Houston Texans' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night has been moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington because of flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Rangers-Astros moved to Trop due to Harvey The Astros will play their upcoming home series against the Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, because of flooding in Houston from Tropical Storm Harvey. 1 Related

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet in Houston for its annual kickoff game, but Harvey has devastated the Houston region with catastrophic flooding since Friday.

LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said the school is "well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move. Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey's path are going through right now. It's heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted."

The Tigers have seen several games moved over the years due to weather that either impacted the Tigers or their opponents. Last season, the Tigers' game with Florida was postponed and moved from Gainesville, Fla., to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew. In 2015, flooding in South Carolina forced the site change in its game from Columbia to Baton Rouge.

Said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe: "We are sorry for the disruption to BYU fans who purchased tickets and made travel plans for Houston. We hope many of you will be able to make the necessary changes to join us in New Orleans to cheer on the Cougars. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people in South Texas who are currently facing the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey."

The game will serve as Ed Orgeron's debut as the Tigers' full-time head coach after serving as LSU's interim head coach for eight games last season. He went 6-2 in his interim stint following the firing of Les Miles. The Tigers were 8-4 overall last season and are ranked 13th in the Associated Press' preseason top 25.

BYU enters its second year under Kalani Sitake, who led the Cougars to a 9-4 mark last season, his first as their head coach. The Cougars are unranked heading into the season.