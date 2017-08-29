DeLAND, Fla. -- Nicholas Adam Blakely, a sophomore defensive back for Stetson University, collapsed and died during football practice Monday evening.

University officials said in a statement that Blakely, a 19-year-old accounting major from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was on the sideline when he said he was not feeling well. He collapsed and was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand, where he died.

The statement said coach Roger Hughes broke the news to his players, and counselors are on hand to help the team deal with its loss.

Blakely redshirted last season and never played in a college football game. The team was preparing for its season opener at Sacred Heart University on Saturday in Connecticut.