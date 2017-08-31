How the Buckeyes' offense plans to get its groove back

Brad Edwards breaks down the tape on J.T. Barrett and what he needs to do to improve in 2017. (1:45)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State offensive staff meeting room is a giant dry-erase board.

The boards cover all four walls, allowing coaches to write, erase and rewrite diagrams, categories of plays, practice scripts, daily schedules and lists. Other than the top 20 offensive players (spoiler: J.T. Barrett is No. 1), few items have much of a lifespan.

A solitary sign hangs at the back of the room: ENERGY + CREATIVITY = PRODUCTION.

On a recent afternoon, head coach Urban Meyer sits below the sign, outstretched legs resting on a chair. In front of Meyer, Ryan Day, Ohio State's new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, holds a remote and a laser pointer, reviewing plays from the day's practice on the big screen. To Day's left sits Kevin Wilson, the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator, scribbling notes with a red pen.

Meyer, Wilson and Day are the troika charged with getting Ohio State's offense on track after a stunning derailment in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson marked their first shutout since 1993 and the first of Meyer's Hall of Fame coaching career. Meyer immediately promised changes and, after coordinators Ed Warinner and Tim Beck departed for other jobs, made them with the staff. As a new season dawns tonight at Indiana (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET), the offense is anxious to show the results, too, will be different.

"That's not the battle cry," Meyer says of the Clemson loss. "We had some things we had to get right. But that should never happen, and it should never happen again."

Redemption is a theme for the men at the center of Ohio State's offensive reboot. Meyer and Barrett, the fifth-year senior quarterback, saw their legacies blotched by the playoff no-show. Wilson's six-year run as Indiana head coach ended abruptly Dec. 1 amid allegations of player mistreatment. Day was part of the San Francisco 49ers housecleaning that came after a 2-14 season.

"When you look at it like that, we all didn't reach our goals last year," Day says. "We all had different reasons, but we're all very, very motivated, and hungry."

Like the sign says, it will take energy and creativity to generate production again. It also will take collaboration and synergy. ESPN spent a day with the Ohio State offense to see what coaches and players are doing to find the winning equation again.

'Slow as s--- today'

After a morning practice at the Coffey Road fields -- across the Olentangy River from Ohio Stadium -- players and coaches return to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. During lunch, TVs show a replay of last year's game at Michigan State, where Barrett had just 86 passing yards in a 17-16 win.

Before the offensive staff meeting begins, a binder containing the Indiana scouting report rests on the table. A graduate assistant brings in a plate of cookies, which might just be the highlight of the day considering there weren't that many from the day's practice.

"Slow as s--- today," Day fumes. "The whole key to me with this offense is getting the first first down. Then, you get the tempo going. It was slow today. Our fault."

Tempo drove Meyer's hires of both Wilson and Day. Wilson emphasized tempo with his last three record-setting offenses: Indiana, Oklahoma and Northwestern. He learned about it after visiting then-Clemson offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez in the spring of 2000, and that fall coordinated the nation's No. 3 offense at Northwestern. Day comes from another branch of the tempo tree after playing quarterback for Chip Kelly at New Hampshire, and then coaching under Kelly the past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers.

Despite unassailable credentials as an offensive innovator, Meyer admits tempo is not his forte. He dabbled with it at Florida, but made a stronger commitment at Ohio State with his first coordinator hire: Iowa State's Tom Herman. The Buckeyes offense set records in each of Herman's three seasons, but Meyer felt the unit's pace drifted a bit recently.

Even before the Clemson shutout, the offense had shown cracks. In the previous five games, the Buckeyes had five separate stretches where they punted on three consecutive possessions.

Meyer told Wilson and Day he wants the unit to play with "a rhythm that isn't clunky."

"[Tempo is] their background," he says of Wilson and Day. "That's who they are."

As the coaches review more plays from the day's practice, tempo remains a theme. "Too slow here," Wilson mutters after watching the defense get set before the snap.

"I'm used to going fast," he says later. "I'm used to practicing fast. And then Coach Day, having played for Coach Kelly, having coached for Coach Kelly, we have some thoughts that aren't different but maybe just refreshing of, 'How about this as a way to execute this a little quicker and better?' But it still comes back to executing."

'So, is that coaching or ability?'

The quarterback room is a mini shrine to Barrett, whose picture and accomplishments line the walls next to those of other Buckeye greats. The fifth-year senior twice has been named Big Ten quarterback of the year, was named Big Ten freshman of the year in 2014 and won Big Ten MVP honors in 2016.

Yes, last year. A season that ended with some questioning Barrett still included a Silver Football. Did he run too much (205 attempts)? Yes. Did he become hesitant to throw downfield? Perhaps. He completed only one pass longer than 20 yards in Ohio State's final three games (Michigan State, Michigan, Clemson). "We got away from it, and we weren't completing it, so we didn't call it," Barrett says.

He's still the guy who had 3,400 yards of offense and 24 touchdown passes in 2016. He's still the guy who accounted for 45 touchdowns, a Big Ten record, as a redshirt freshman. He's still 26-4 as Ohio State's starter.

"His confidence has been the same since he's been here," Meyer said. "Everybody gets tired of me saying it, but the quarterback's a product of those around him. One of the greatest examples is that three-game [postseason] run we had with Cardale Jones. The O-line, receivers, tight ends and running backs all graded as champions, too."

Last season, Barrett led a unit with one consistent receiving threat (Curtis Samuel), a true freshman running back (Mike Weber) and a line that opposing coaches thought was vulnerable to edge pressure. This year, he'll operate behind a veteran front and should have more options at wide receiver, running back and tight end.

Most coaches who faced Barrett in 2016 don't pin the offense's finish on him. One Big Ten defensive coordinator said Barrett's timing with the receiving corps seemed off, and that pressuring him as often as possible was the best approach.

Some coaches question Barrett's ability to perform at the highest level.

"He plays well versus poor [opponents]," a Power 5 defensive coordinator said. "When it gets to be a bigger stage, he freezes. His eyes come down and he sees the rush. I see him freeze a lot. He hasn't passed the test of throwing the downfield pass when it needs to be done and making the correct decisions when it needs to be done."

A Big Ten coach best captured the Barrett debate when he said, "[Barrett] didn't miss a throw in 2014. He was a great passer. So, is that coaching or ability?"

It's up to Ohio State's new coaches to get Barrett back to his old form. Barrett loves Wilson's constant energy and brutally honest approach. He also has quickly clicked with Day, his third quarterback coach in four years.

"He treats the quarterbacks more like professionals," Barrett says. "He expects a lot of us, to come to meetings ready to go. That's the same for himself. He understands when he was in Philly coaching Sam Bradford, you've got to have your stuff ready to go, too."

Day flips through the plays from practice on the big screen, firing off questions to Barrett, Joe Burrow, Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell.

"Tell me what you saw here," he says to Barrett, as a deep pass to Binjimen Victor is shown. "As long as you keep [the ball] outside, you're in good shape."

Another play. Barrett rolls right but throws into coverage, where the pass is nearly intercepted.

"Can't do this," Day says. "Good pocket movement, just throw it away. You punt. We'll be fine."

Echoing the staff meeting, Day stresses the importance of the initial first down and how it can propel a tempo-driven offense.

"The chunks [of yards] become bigger and bigger and bigger," he says, snapping his fingers. "The tempo starts to wear them down."

Wilson, who has been overseeing the tight ends meeting down the hall, ducks in several times. He and Day quickly map out that afternoon's walkthrough. Another time, Wilson asks Day about an approach to a play concept, saying he had heard Ohio State used to run it one way. Day prefers a different approach but suggests they should check with wide receivers coach Zach Smith, the only remaining member of Meyer's original offensive staff.

Day, a former graduate assistant for Meyer at Florida who later coordinated Boston College's offense for Steve Addazio, came in knowing the scheme. Wilson, meanwhile, has had to learn the terminology and philosophical quirks.

Their shared mission is to blend new ideas with an offense that, until recently, had been a national envy, and for a quarterback who, until recently, had been a national superstar.

"It's not an offensive world here," Wilson says. "It's a team world. It's my job and Coach Day's job to make sure we're a part of the team that Coach Meyer wants. As we keep going through the things that J.T. likes or doesn't like, things the linemen are good or not good at, things the running backs, the receivers, to me you're just always evolving."

'It's the Ohio State offense, but we're doing everything we can to enhance it'

Play after play appears on the screen in the staff room. It's the first time in camp that the offense is simulating game situations.

Working from their own 1-yard line, the Buckeyes misfire on two passes. Wilson calls a third-down run to give the punter some breathing room. In the staff meeting, he verifies his approach with Meyer.

"I'm just making sure that's what he wants," Wilson says later. "He might say, 'No, no, throw it again.' Every game's different and, ultimately, the final decision always goes to the head coach. When you're playing a game, you're going to hear his thoughts."

Wilson knows. As Indiana's head coach, he either called offensive plays or remained heavily involved in the play-calling. He will be Ohio State's primary play-caller, but both Day and Meyer will have input. During the staff meeting, Meyer regularly chimes in, telling Wilson and Day that he wants the run-pass distribution to be as equal as possible.

Former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson, who had record-setting offenses with the Hoosiers, and also as a coordinator at Oklahoma and Northwestern, is now running the offense at Ohio State. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

"This stresses the defense out," Meyer says of a formation. "Do you have any pass plays out of this?"

Enhance is the buzzword for Wilson, Day and even Barrett when discussing the offense. They don't use repair or overhaul in reference to a unit Day describes as "one of the most prolific offenses in college football over the last decade."

But Wilson and Day also realize they weren't brought in to be Meyer's yes men.

"It's the Ohio State offense," Day says, "but we're doing everything we can to enhance it and enhance what J.T. can do."

Ohio State's play-calling operation drew criticism the past two years. A 17-14 loss to Michigan State in 2015 cost Ohio State another national title shot, sparked post-game criticism from star running back Ezekiel Elliott, and resulted in Warinner moving from the field to the press box the next week at Michigan. That same year, Beck became a target for Ohio State fans as he tried to manage a uniquely accomplished but tricky quarterback room.

After a good start in 2016, Ohio State lost at Penn State, sparking more play-calling questions. Where's the creativity? Who are the playmakers besides Samuel? What happened to Barrett? Is Meyer too involved? Not involved enough?

Some of those questions linger as a new season begins. Wilson and Day, who did not know each other before joining Ohio State's staff, are committed to working together and, ultimately, to meeting Meyer's standards.

"Everybody has an understanding of what's going on," Barrett says. "Coach Wilson calls the play, but Coach Day puts his input as well, too, in certain situations, third down or whatever. ... A lot of times, you get coaches who have all the answers, but with him, he's like, 'A lot of times, I don't have all the answers.'

"I like that he's open-minded, and the way they operate together is great."

Meyer will remain hands on, but he also has a new luxury with Wilson, an FBS play-caller since 1992. "The first established coordinator I've ever hired," he said. He lists the others: Gregg Brandon was Colorado's wide receivers coach before joining Bowling Green; Mike Sanford had one year as an FBS coordinator before joining Utah; Dan Mullen, Addazio and Warinner were promoted from the staff; Herman had some coordinator experience but was just 36 when he arrived.

Asked how Wilson's presence changes his belief in the operation, Meyer pauses several seconds.

"How does it change my belief?" Meyer says at last, repeating the question. "You can just tell that he's done it before."

Time to find out if energy + creativity really does equal production

Tonight will be ... different.

Wilson's job is to pile up points and big plays so everyone can relax about the Ohio State offense, especially before next week's showdown with Oklahoma. He also must do so in a stadium where he worked the past six seasons, and against a team made up almost entirely of players he recruited.

"That's awkward," he admits. "Those are my guys."

Wilson doesn't say much about Indiana, which, under his leadership, reached consecutive bowl games for the first time since 1990-91. After receiving a six-year contract in 2016, he took only $542,000 in a separation agreement with the school. He always wanted to coach this season, and Meyer provided a nice landing spot. This spring, Wilson defended himself against the allegations of mistreatment, and after the initial vetting process, he and Meyer haven't spoken about his exit from Indiana.

Wilson misses his former players, but his focus is completely with Ohio State.

"I thought I would go do something, maybe go be a quality control [coach] or something," he says, "but to have a chance to truly coach, to work at a phenomenal program, I'm appreciative of [Meyer] and the administration. I'll call some bad plays and make mistakes because I'm human, but my expectation is to do everything I can on a daily basis to be a part of not only a great program, but try to enhance it and be a better teammate than some dude who has all the answers."

A Big Ten defensive assistant said the league should be concerned at what Wilson can do with elite-level talent. Wilson, whose Indiana team ranked fifth in the Power 5 in average yards per completion last season (14.2), always has emphasized downfield passing and should address an area where Ohio State struggled in 2016. Day's background should usher in more creativity, especially with a deeper pool of skill players surrounding Barrett, like Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, Victor and J.K. Dobbins.

"What I like to do is think out loud, 'Hey, how about this? How about that?'" Wilson says. "We talk about inspiration and being creative. You enhance things. It's not about who's right, but think outside the box a little bit. Ryan's very much like that, too."

There's energy and creativity in Ohio State's offensive staff room. There's also a willingness to collaborate. Will it translate to production, just like the sign says?

"To be seen," Meyer says. "I'll let you know on Aug. 31."