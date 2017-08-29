        <
        >

          Former Arizona QB Anu Solomon to start season opener for Baylor

          4:11 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          Baylor will start Anu Solomon at quarterback in its season opener Saturday against Liberty, a source confirmed to ESPN.

          Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

          Solomon transferred to Baylor from Arizona, where he started 27 games and threw for 6,922 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons.

          Because he is a graduate transfer, Solomon is immediately eligible at Baylor.

          Solomon beat out sophomore Zach Smith, who started the final four games last year after Seth Russell was lost for the season with a leg injury, and true freshman Charlie Brewer.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.