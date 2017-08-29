Baylor will start Anu Solomon at quarterback in its season opener Saturday against Liberty, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the news.

Solomon transferred to Baylor from Arizona, where he started 27 games and threw for 6,922 yards and 49 touchdowns in three seasons.

Because he is a graduate transfer, Solomon is immediately eligible at Baylor.

Solomon beat out sophomore Zach Smith, who started the final four games last year after Seth Russell was lost for the season with a leg injury, and true freshman Charlie Brewer.