Houston's season-opening football game against UTSA has been postponed because of the continuing impact of Hurricane Harvey, the school announced Tuesday.

The Cougars were scheduled to play the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but the team was displaced in recent days as the city of Houston took on record rainfall and catastrophic flooding. The Cougars' other fall sports events scheduled for this weekend in volleyball, soccer and cross country also have been postponed.

The teams will explore the possibility of rescheduling the game at a later date, the school said.

"Everyone in our university community, including our student-athletes, coaches and their staff, has been impacted by this incredible storm. This is a time for all of us to focus on the well-being of our families and neighbors and the recovery of the Houston area," Houston president and chancellor Renu Khator said. "We'll be excited to resume athletic competition, but right now our student-athletes are anxious to contribute to getting the city we love so much back on its feet again."

The football team has been staying and practicing in Austin since Saturday. It left Houston on Friday ahead of the hurricane's arrival.

Coach Major Applewhite noted on Monday that he canceled practice on Sunday because he could tell the players' minds were on what was going back at campus instead of football. All of the players' family members have been accounted for, Applewhite said.

Houston now will open its season on Sept. 9 at Arizona.