Everything you need to know about Florida State-Alabama

The most highly anticipated matchup of opening weekend will take place between No. 3 Florida State and No. 1 Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (ABC & WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

Here's your guide to the Seminoles-Crimson Tide matchup:

Star player for Alabama: QB Jalen Hurts

Never mind that Hurts set a school record as a true freshman with 36 total touchdowns, becoming the first rookie to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year since Herschel Walker. Never mind that he rushed for 954 yards, the second-highest total by a freshman QB in the SEC behind Johnny Manziel. When he struggled in the College Football Playoff National Championship, he was put on the clock.

Vasha Hunt/AL.com via AP

New offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will return Alabama to a more pro-style attack. "We're getting back to what I want to do on offense and utilizing all of our skill players," said coach Nick Saban. With a change in scheme and a year under his belt, we'll see what the new-and-improved Hurts looks like against a top-notch Florida State defense.

Star player for Florida State: S Derwin James

Derwin James is FSU's X factor Andrea Adelson explains how the most versatile player in college football will be the Seminoles' biggest advantage against the Crimson Tide. Story »

The Seminoles have been eagerly anticipating James' return from a knee injury because his ability to play multiple positions on defense means Alabama has no idea what to expect from him. As a true freshman in 2015, James lined up at safety, linebacker and defensive end; he has since added cornerback to his repertoire. Florida State coaches believe he could play any position on defense, and that makes him a wild card, especially with a running quarterback in Hurts. "He has the physical tools to do it, but he has the intelligence, too," said coach Jimbo Fisher.

Player to watch for Alabama: RB Bo Scarbrough

Scarbrough (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) wears the same No. 9 as defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (6-foot-4, 288) and it'd be easy to mistake the two. It's almost unfair how well Scarbrough moves at running back for his size. He rushed for an average of 113.5 yards in the final four games of 2016, but broke his leg in the championship game. It will be interesting to see how many carries he will get given Alabama's depth at the position, which includes 1,000-yard rusher Damien Harris.

Player to watch for Florida State: WR Auden Tate

Florida State needs Tate to become a featured player in its receiving corps. With last season's leading receiver Travis Rudolph gone, the Seminoles have question marks at the position but plenty of potential. Nyqwan Murray showed his to close 2016, but Tate brings size (6-foot-5, 225) to the equation, drawing early comparisons to Kelvin Benjamin. Tate was fourth on the team in receiving a year ago, but that's going to have to change for the Seminoles' passing game to be successful in 2017.

No. 3 Florida State By the numbers No. 1 Alabama 8-1 National title odds 5-2 10.2 FPI projected win total 10.8 4.5% Chances of reaching bowls unbeaten 11.2% 38% (ACC) Chances of winning conference 49% (SEC) 16 games Nonconference regular-season win streak 36 games

Newcomers to watch for Alabama: WRs Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III

Calvin Ridley is going to get the lion's share of attention at receiver, but don't lose track of these two true freshmen. Jeudy, who enrolled in January as ESPN's third-highest-rated receiver, is yet another South Florida product (Ridley and Amari Cooper were from the same area) who has all the earmarks of being a difference-maker. He was the A-Day MVP for his 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in the spring game. Ruggs has been creating buzz for much of preseason camp. He may be a tad undersized, but he has plenty of speed and big-play ability.

Newcomer to watch for Florida State: RB Cam Akers

On the recruiting trail A seventh-straight top-10 class is a good bet for the Seminoles, and a fifth straight top-five is a possibility for Jimbo Fisher. Seminoles' 2018 recruiting » Alabama's smaller class numbers and some summer misses have led to a slower start than usual. Defensive line is a huge position of need in 2018. Tide's 2018 recruiting »

Akers has drawn much of the attention since he arrived in January as the top-rated running back in the country. There's a reason why. Many have been wondering who will replace Dalvin Cook's production in the ground game. Not only does Akers have the credentials from his high school career, he has nearly the same build as Cook. Expect Akers to get carries along with veteran Jacques Patrick as the Seminoles try to get their run game production going against the tough Alabama defensive front.

Where Alabama is vulnerable

If Hurts hasn't truly progressed as a passer, that could spell trouble for Alabama. Being one-dimensional -- even if that one dimension includes a backfield of Hurts, Scarbrough and Harris running the ball -- won't be good enough to beat Florida State. Not when the Noles have Josh Sweat and Brian Burns on the defensive line and are capable of bringing James down into the box to help in run support. Pay careful attention to this in the red zone, where the passing windows shrink and where Alabama doesn't have the strongest unit at place-kicker.

Where Florida State is vulnerable

How the Florida State offensive line plays could end up determining the outcome. Not only is the left side of the line new, but center Alec Eberle must show major improvement as the most veteran player returning. All indications are that he is completely healthy, but facing a front seven as good as Alabama's clearly presents a test, and it's one Florida State has to figure out early to give itself a chance to win.

What's at stake?

On paper, a loss won't damage either team's College Football Playoff chances. But it does make the margin for error razor-thin when it comes time to play conference games. With a greatly improved crop of quarterbacks in the SEC, running the table from Week 2 on isn't exactly a given for Alabama. Beyond that, though, are the psychological implications of Alabama losing a second game in a row. It has happened just once since the 2008 season, when Alabama lost to Auburn and Oklahoma to end the 2013 season, and it could make for a team on not-so-solid footing confidence-wise moving forward.

Game Picks NAME PICK SCORE Andrea

Adelson 23-21 Edward

Aschoff 24-20 David

Hale 14-13 Sam

Khan Jr. 27-19 Chris

Low 24-20 Alex

Scarborough 27-24 Mark

Schlabach 27-24 Adam

Rittenberg 24-20

As for Florida State, the schedule doesn't exactly ease up after Alabama, either. In Week 3, the Seminoles get rival Miami at home, and still have Louisville, Clemson and Florida left after that. All four are preseason top 25 teams. Florida State struggled through a slow start to last season, and while taking a loss against Alabama won't do major damage, another one could be devastating for the Seminoles' playoff chances.

Tale of the tape

Bama passing game vs. FSU secondary: New Bama offensive coordinator Daboll hasn't offered any clues about what to expect from the passing game, and Saban has said very little. While it's clear that Saban wants a return to a more pro-style attack, he's not about to abandon the short passing game and run-pass options that were so effective last season. The key for Hurts is sticking in the pocket a little longer and making those intermediate-to-long throws that went missing during the playoff. He has the arm, but he hasn't shown the touch.

With that said, Alabama has the personnel to give a very good Florida State secondary fits. Ridley, who has 1,814 receiving yards the past two seasons, can stretch the field and make plays in space. His matchup versus Tarvarus McFadden is going to be appointment viewing. It's up to his supporting cast, though, to keep James off of his back, too. Former top recruits in Robert Foster and Cam Sims are back, and although O.J. Howard may be gone at tight end, there are a couple of good targets in Miller Forristall and Irv Smith Jr.

Don't be surprised if Alabama comes out throwing the ball early with FSU defensive back Trey Marshall suspended for the first half of the game as a result of a targeting penalty he received against Michigan in last season's bowl game.

Bo Scarbrough forms one part of a fearsome Alabama backfield. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Bama running game vs. FSU front seven: Talk about two units loaded with experience. The Noles return every linebacker who appeared in a game last season, and the line is loaded once again with a healthy Sweat and the return of Burns, Derrick Nnadi and Demarcus Christmas.

On the flip side, Alabama returns 95 percent of its rushing yards from last season. Harris, the team's leading rusher with more than 1,000 yards in 2016, is back along with star Scarbrough, who scored six touchdowns during the final four games last season. Josh Jacobs, a true sophomore, is a shifty change-of-pace back who could be used in a number of different ways, and newcomers Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. could push for playing time as well. Spreading around the carries won't be easy, but neither will be defending what could be a five-headed monster at tailback.

If Alabama does have a weakness in the running game, it might be up front along the offensive line. Getting senior center Bradley Bozeman back was huge, as is the return of Ross Pierschbacher. But with former star freshman Jonah Williams shifting to left tackle and a new starter set to replace him at right tackle, chemistry could be an issue early on.

Florida State needs Auden Tate to emerge as a reliable target for QB Deondre Francois. Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire

FSU passing game vs. Bama secondary: There are two areas of concern with the Florida State passing game. First, can Deondre Francois stay upright long enough to deliver the ball, and second, which receivers are going to step up and make plays? Francois had a solid season as a redshirt freshman, but he took too many hits and sacks and his completion percentage was just above average (58 percent). Florida State has to replace its starters on the left side of the line, crucial for pass protection.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles lost three of their top five receivers from a year ago. Beyond Murray and Tate, there's loads of inexperience at the position, and Da'Vante Phillips remains suspended.

Of course, the Florida State receivers might have a hard time getting open against a secondary that features some of the best players in the country, especially Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison. Perhaps Tate can use his superior size as an advantage; perhaps Murray can find ways to get through the secondary similar to Clemson's Hunter Renfrow (both are nearly identical in size). Florida State needs to find ways to get tight end Ryan Izzo involved as well.

QB Comparison Deondre Francois By the numbers Jalen Hurts 10-3 W-L in 2016 13-1 3,350 Passing yards 2,780 81 Sacks/hits while throwing 34 198 Rushing yards 954 25 TDs responsible for 36

FSU running game vs. Bama front seven: The big question here is how Akers and Patrick take up the load now that Cook is gone. Patrick played well behind Cook last season and clearly has the experience advantage. Fisher has tried to downplay Akers' arrival while boosting up Patrick, but there is little doubt both will be used in this contest.

Whether Florida State's revamped offensive line can hold off an aggressive Alabama front seven is another question entirely. The Tide return nose guard Da'Ron Payne, defensive end Hand and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton to a front that has been exceptional against the run, a hallmark of Alabama's defense over the past four years.

Alabama finished No. 1 in the nation in run defense in 2015 and 2016, and with veterans and talented up-and-comers ready to contribute, the Tide are expected to be among the best in the country once again.

FSU special teams vs. Bama special teams

Beyond punter JK Scott, special teams is a bit of a work in progress for Alabama. Former Ole Miss kicker Andy Pappanastos and freshman Joseph Bulovas are competing for place-kicking duties (Scott has moonlighted here some as well). Trevon Diggs and Xavian Marks are both options returning kicks and punts, but they're not game-changers yet. As for the Seminoles, they return both punter Logan Tyler and kicker Ricky Aguayo and have some intriguing options in the return game to replace Kermit Whitfield and Jesus Wilson.

Watch for starting safety James, starting cornerback McFadden and receiver Keith Gavin, all bigger bodies, to get their shot. Gavin's 66-yard kickoff return against Michigan in last season's bowl win was crucial.