Is Alabama-Clemson college football's version of Cavs-Warriors?

Is college football in for its own version of Cavs-Warriors?

Alabama and Clemson have met in the College Football Playoff National Championship in each of the past two seasons, and if preseason rankings mean anything, there's a chance for three in a row as both the Associated Press and Coaches polls have the Tide and Tigers in their top five.

Maybe comparing the NBA and college football is all apples and oranges, but maybe we can stretch a LeBron James-Nick Saban and a Steph Curry-Dabo Swinney comparison. You can draw your own conclusions.

With the college football season about to begin in full force, we had ESPN writers Alex Scarborough and David Hale examine the state of Alabama and Clemson and the potential for a rematch.

Scarborough: Before we get into the logistics of a potential rematch, I first wanted to ask how Clemson as a program has reacted to winning its first national championship under Swinney. Having knocked Alabama off its perch atop college football, how do Tiger fans view Saban and the Tide? The mood in Tuscaloosa, as best I can tell, is one of respect. If anyone was going to beat Bama, it might as well have been one of their own in Swinney, who played for the Tide and grew up not far from Tuscaloosa in Pelham, Alabama. What's more, how can you not respect what Deshaun Watson did? He was fabulous in the title game. If it was a blowout loss, maybe it would feel different, but considering the way the game ended in the final minute and the way Watson played, I think Alabama fans are as OK with the loss as humanly possible.

Hale: It's almost funny -- Alabama lost that game, but it still feels like the Tide are the benchmark, the team to beat in 2017. Clemson, meanwhile, has so many questions surrounding the offense and the loss of Watson, Wayne Gallman, Mike Williams and others. Even among Clemson fans, the interest in Alabama's opener against Florida State holds so much meaning in terms of how the ACC will be viewed this year. Meanwhile, the Tigers just keep plugging along, and my experience has been that Swinney is more than happy to play the underdog card again -- even as the defending champion.

Scarborough: Swinney certainly seems to be relishing it to me as well. He loves all the talk about not having Watson and how it overshadows all the other pieces his team does have coming back. That defensive line could be special with Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence in the middle. Before we go down that road, I'm curious about something that's struck me about what Swinney has built there at Clemson in terms of the recruiting, staffing and facilities. It's reminiscent, to me, of Alabama, except that instead of a waterfall you have a putt-putt course. Am I wrong to see some of the Saban blueprint there? If I'm not, do you think it was intentional?

Hale: I actually think it's the opposite. Swinney's recruiting -- and really, the overall blueprint at Clemson -- is in many ways the philosophical opposite of Saban's. It was described to me as "process vs. culture." Obviously there's a ton of overlap -- and any school with lots of revenue is adding putt-putt, waterfalls and has Emeril Lagasse on retainer for a midnight snack -- but it's sort of a chicken or egg argument. Saban, I think, has a process for winning that is followed to the letter, and in doing so, a specific culture is created. Swinney wants to create a specific culture, and in doing so, the process becomes apparent. The goal in the end is the same -- and it's a goal both teams have met the past two years -- but the two coaches start from opposite ends of the spectrum. In my mind, that's one of the more interesting storylines to watch, both this year and over the next few years. Is Swinney's approach the wave of the future or will Saban's process always win out?

Scarborough: Good question. I don't necessarily see it as an either/or proposition. If anything, Swinney shows that you can put your stamp on things so long as the fundamentals are there. Looking at the staff and the pipeline of talent he's assembled, they're in great shape. Which brings me to my next question: Is Kelly Bryant good enough to take this team back to the playoff? Or will Hunter Johnson, the much-heralded recruit, emerge before long?

Hale: Well, let's preface all of this by saying that Clemson fans, if pressed, will mostly admit they're more excited for next year's star recruit, Trevor Lawrence, than anyone on the current roster. But this is a great question, if only because virtually every non-Alabama team that's won a national championship in the Saban era has done so with an elite -- arguably a once-in-a-generation -- quarterback. There was Tim Tebow at Florida, Cam Newton at Auburn, Jameis Winston at Florida State and then Watson at Clemson. Saban has been the only coach to consistently win with a QB who isn't an All-American. (Yes, I know, third-stringer Cardale Jones and all ... he was still an NFL talent.) So when we turn the subject to a potential Alabama-Clemson Part III, that's the reason I think people feel so much better about the Tide's chances to return to the championship game than they do Clemson's. Is Bryant the answer? Is Johnson? Does it matter if neither of them is Watson? So how about this as a corollary: Who's the guy on Alabama's roster that is the wild card between another trip to the title game and missing out for the first time since 2014?

Scarborough: It feels obvious but it's probably quarterback Jalen Hurts. Simply put, he needs to be better than he was the final three games of last season. If he can develop as a passer from the pocket, Alabama's offense could be lethal. The running back spot is stacked, Calvin Ridley is one of the best wideouts in the game and the line, led by center Bradley Bozeman and tackle Jonah Williams is in good shape. If Hurts struggles and the offense is too one-dimensional, it could spell trouble now that the defense isn't quite what it has been, especially in the front seven. One other wild card: defensive end Da'Shawn Hand. The former five-star has been good, but not quite a difference-maker. With Jonathan Allen, Ryan Anderson and Dalvin Tomlinson gone, he needs to be that guy as a senior. While I think Alabama's schedule -- in particular a so-so rest of the conference -- sets up nicely for a return to the playoff, I'm not sure about Clemson. Is a path there for the Tigers to set up a rematch?

Hale: So we've established that the path to Clemson-Bama Part III is all about the quarterbacks. We're really breaking news! Seriously though, my preseason take the past two years was that Clemson and Alabama were probably the two best teams in the country. This year? I'm not completely sold on either one, and the competition within their own conferences (Auburn, Florida State) is poised to be improved, too. If I'm a betting man, I say we don't get Round 3. But then again, when a guy like Hunter Renfrow can torch Alabama's D two years in a row, anything can happen.

Scarborough: I'm with you, David. I just don't see us getting another Alabama-Clemson game this year. I'm not going to be surprised if it happens, either. If I had to put a number on it, I'd give it a 15 percent chance. While I really like the talent across the board at Clemson, especially on defense, I think Florida State will find a way to come out of the ACC. With Alabama, while it is the overwhelming favorite in the SEC on paper, I have some concerns when it comes to the defense rushing the passer and defending the deep ball.