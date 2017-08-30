Michigan and Florida face off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC in what is sure to be an strong season opener for both squads. (0:44)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has announced the Wolverines' football roster via his Twitter account.

Editor's Picks Michigan to wear all-maize, first time since '28 For only the second time, Michigan will don all-maize uniforms when it faces Florida in its season opener. It's a color choice the Wolverines haven't made in almost nine decades.

The roster drew interest mostly because the school waited so long before releasing it. NJ Advance Media submitted a Freedom Of Information request in an effort to obtain it, and Harbaugh eventually said that with final tryouts for the team starting no earlier than Aug. 28, the roster would be publicized Aug. 30.

NJ Advance Media recently said the school had released the names of football players on athletic scholarship. Then, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the roster appeared on Harbaugh's Twitter account.

The No. 11 Wolverines, however, still have not released a depth chart for Saturday's opener against No. 17 Florida in Arlington, Texas.

Michigan has declined to publish a depth chart in the past under Harbaugh because the coach said it provides information to his opponents that he doesn't need to provide.

He didn't say if the team's decision to wait until the 11th hour to release an updated roster was done to protect a competitive edge, but he did say earlier this week that he didn't understand why he was criticized for keeping personnel information under lock-and-key.

"People make a [big] deal about our roster and announcing our quarterback," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "I have not seen a starting quarterback for Florida and no one really mentions that."

ESPN's Dan Murphy and The Associated Press contributed to this report.