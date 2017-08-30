Kirk Herbstreit is intrigued to see how Alabama's defense gets after Florida State QB Deondre Francois. (1:23)

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher said on Wednesday that it's "iffy" whether starting linebacker Matthew Thomas will be available for the Seminoles' opener against No. 1 Alabama.

Thomas, a former five-star recruit and Florida State's leading tackler last season, has not practiced after sitting out nearly all of fall camp. Fisher said he's surprised the senior has not returned to work yet.

"I thought he'd be back," Fisher told reporters.

The cause of Thomas' absence has been unclear, as Fisher has suggested the linebacker was sick earlier in fall camp, and later said it was because of "other things." Thomas has also missed time in the past because of off-field troubles, including sitting out the 2015 season after being ruled academically ineligible.

Fisher suggested that if Thomas returns to practice at any point this week, his veteran status would afford him the opportunity to play against Alabama, despite the extended time away.

Thomas recorded a team-high 77 tackles in 2016, including 11 for a loss. Sophomore Emmett Rice and freshman Leonard Warner III are listed as Thomas' primary backups on Florida State's Week 1 depth chart.