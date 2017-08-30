The Pac-12 on Wednesday announced further details on a test program intended to shorten the length of football games this season. The pilot initiative will be conducted at all nonconference games on Pac-12 Networks and will feature shortened halftimes, adjusted commercial formats and the moving up of kickoff times, depending on the particular game.

"We are committed to exploring new ways to provide our fans with the most enjoyable and engaging entertainment experience," Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a release. "The Pac-12 Networks' unique ownership model provides the conference the flexibility to test new methods in its efforts to produce a better product for Pac-12 fans."

The Pac-12 will try new measures in some non-conference games to cut down on length of contests. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The league said that after an evaluation of broadcast viewership and attendance habits across the Pac-12, it addressed the issue of game length with its member administrators and coaches and decided to implement the new program.

The plan is to shorten game length up to 10 minutes and reduce broadcast windows by up to 15 minutes.

Under the new initiative, all nonconference games shown on Pac-12 Networks, the TV and multimedia company of the Pac-12, this season -- up to 15 games in total -- will have reduced break times between the first and second quarters, along with the third and fourth quarters. Some games will also utilize a condensed break format, expected to reduce up to four additional minutes of break time.

To shorten halftime, both teams must agree on the proposed reduction from a 20-minute to a 15-minute halftime, according to the league's release. At least six nonconference games on Pac-12 Networks will have shortened halftimes, including Arizona State vs. New Mexico, Arizona vs. Northern Arizona, UCLA vs. Hawaii, California vs. Weber State, Washington vs. Montana, and Colorado vs. Northern Colorado.

Washington State's home game against Nevada on Sept. 23 could also feature a shortened halftime if it is aired on Pac-12 Networks.

Pac-12 Networks will also experiment with ":01 kickoff times" for certain games. This would enable kickoffs to start closer to the listed game time.

The Pac-12 plans to collect feedback from fans and work with the league's coaches, administrators, and broadcast partners to evaluate this program for any long-term discussions. The conference could also bring the idea up for discussion on a national level.

"We look forward to evaluating the results of this pilot program and discussing with our member universities as a next step following this year's football season," Scott said.