Tennessee will be without two starters Monday night in its season-opening game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Coach Butch Jones said Wednesday that left offensive tackle Drew Richmond is suspended for a violation of team rules and will miss the game. Jones said Richmond could return for the second game against Indiana State. Also, Jones said middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. underwent surgery for meniscus damage to his knee suffered in practice last Friday and is out indefinitely.

Butch Jones will be missing two starters for the Vols opener against Georgia Tech. Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

There's a chance that the Vols could be getting back a key player for the opener. Jones said senior receiver Josh Smith would practice Wednesday and may be available for Monday night's game. Smith suffered what the Vols initially feared might be a broken collarbone last week in practice, but it turned out to be an AC joint sprain, improving Smith's chances to return earlier than expected.

With Richmond out for this first game, senior Brett Kendrick will start at left tackle and sophomore Marcus Tatum at right tackle. Senior Colton Jumper will start in place of the injured Kirkland at middle linebacker. Kirkland was plagued for much of last season with an ankle sprain.