Florida has indefinitely suspended starting running back Jordan Scarlett and wide receiver Rick Wells, the school announced Wednesday.

Their suspensions are related to those of seven other players, including star wide receiver Antonio Callaway, for making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash, school officials told ESPN.

Scarlett, who practiced on Tuesday, and Wells are suspended from all team activities and will not travel for the No. 17 Gators' matchup with No. 11 Michigan on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Florida now has suspended 10 players for at least the season opener.

Freshman wide receiver James Robinson was also suspended after he was cited for marijuana possession earlier this month.

Major Brad Barber, spokesman for University of Florida Police Department, confirmed to ESPN's Mark Schlabach on Wednesday that the department had one active investigation into allegations of credit card fraud involving UF players. Barber didn't immediately know how many or which players were involved, and he said an incident report wouldn't be available for a while since it was an open investigation.