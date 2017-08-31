Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas returned to practice Wednesday and is expected to play against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, a university spokesman confirmed to ESPN.com.

Thomas has missed nearly all of fall camp, and coach Jimbo Fisher suggested earlier Wednesday that Thomas' status was "iffy" for the opener against the Tide.

The cause of Thomas' absence has been unclear, as Fisher has suggested the linebacker was sick earlier in fall camp, and later said it was because of "other things." Thomas also has missed time in the past because of off-field troubles, including sitting out the 2015 season after being ruled academically ineligible.

Fisher suggested that if Thomas returns to practice at any point this week, his veteran status would afford him the opportunity to play against Alabama despite the extended time away.

Thomas recorded a team-high 77 tackles in 2016, including 11 for a loss. Sophomore Emmett Rice and freshman Leonard Warner III are listed as Thomas' primary backups on No. 3 Florida State's Week 1 depth chart.