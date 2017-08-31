All Virginia athletic programs will wear a special #HoosTogether patch on their uniforms this season as a reminder the university and Charlottesville community stand united following the violent protests that rocked the city earlier this month.

In the aftermath of the protests, which left one person dead, the athletic department started the #HoosTogether campaign on social media.

Athletic director Craig Littlepage said in a statement Thursday the campaign was intended to "unite our community in support of love, diversity and inclusion. Virginia athletics is committed to #HoosTogether and its message. We rely on it every day for our student-athletes, coaches and staff to be successful."

UVA athletic teams to wear HoosTogether uniform patches this year:https://t.co/igTwk81RzT pic.twitter.com/IRzUkNzICk — Virginia Football (@UVa_Football) August 31, 2017

In putting the patches on uniforms, Littlepage said, "We hope the patches serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when we are united behind a common goal and we hope this effort continues to help bring our community together."

Football coach Bronco Mendenhall noted earlier this week that linebacker Micah Kiser came up with the idea to take a team photo in front of the university's Rotunda in the immediate aftermath with the players linking arms to show their unity, diversity and commitment to one another.

"This is a place where we think that should be emulated -- I'm talking about Charlottesville," Mendenhall said. "Our program wants to be an example of that. We would certainly like to be able to perform in a manner that would be admirable to show that not only can you do it, but you can get results that way also."