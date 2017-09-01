Alabama starting nickelback Tony Brown's family in Texas has been displaced by the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey, coach Nick Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night.

While Brown's family home in Beaumont hasn't been damaged, streets are flooded and impassable, Saban said, creating a difficult situation for Brown's father, who is in poor health and currently staying in a shelter.

As a result, Saban said that the team will have Brown's father helicoptered to a hotel in College Station.

All told, 13 players on Alabama's roster are from Texas.

Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is from the the Houston area and went to Channelview High School. He said that while his family and home weren't damaged, seeing the devastation to the rest of his state has been difficult.

As of Monday, he was unsure whether his parents would be able to attend Alabama's season-opening game against Florida State in Atlanta on Saturday.

"A lot of stuff going down there," Hurts said, "but I'm praying for them and keeping them in my prayers. I'll definitely be playing for them Saturday."

During a news conference Wednesday, Saban said his thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the storm in Texas.

"We're thankful that our players' families are safe and people aren't in harm's way, even though some issues do occur with some of the families, which we won't discuss here," he said. "We're looking for ways as a department and personally to try and assist as best as we can in terms of all victims in southeast Texas."