Wanting to keep "a competitive advantage" over his opponents, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday that he will not announce any suspensions or discipline this season, deciding instead to keep that information private.

"Here's the deal," Orgeron said. "I didn't want to announce any suspension -- if they are. I didn't want to give BYU a competitive advantage. That's just the reason why.

"You know what, we all make mistakes. I think everyone in here has made mistakes before and we had people forgive us. It's something that they have to learn a lesson from and hopefully they don't do it again. We do have team rules and if they break it, there will be discipline, I promise you that."

LSU opens the season against BYU at the Superdome on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), and Orgeron said any player being disciplined will not travel to New Orleans.

Backup offensive tackle Adrian Magee was arrested in April on one count of felony simple burglary. In May, running back Lanard Fournette, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette, was arrested and charged with illegal gambling after allegedly using a fake ID at a casino.