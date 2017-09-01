Lane Kiffin's debut at Florida Atlantic is spoiled by Navy with quarterback Zach Abey rushing for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-19 rout. (0:48)

Lane Kiffin has made headlines all offseason after taking the Florida Atlantic job but forget about the chatter. It's time to see whether Kiffin has what it takes to sustain success as a head coach. Now on his fourth stop, Kiffin is out to prove he can win at FAU. Follow along as Kiffin's first season gets underway against Navy.

FAU is ready for the Lane Kiffin era to begin. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach.

Students are on the Lane Train. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:17 Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the Owls. He kept his head down for most of the walk in and greeted fans with the peace sign. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the Owls.

The FAU student section is showing its support for Lane Kiffin with visors ... everywhere! Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

It should come as no surprise that FAU came out throwing against Navy -- that is the offense coordinator Kendal Briles has brought with him from Baylor. The lopsided first-quarter stats: 13 throws, 4 rushes. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin is known for his offense, right? Kendal Briles is known for his offense, right? FAU just hit the longest play in school history on a 95-yard TD throw from Daniel Parr to 5-foot-8, 155-pound receiver Willie Wright. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Those negative plays on the FAU offense? Three of the team's seven drives in the first half went for negative yards. And nearly 1/4 of its total plays have gone for negative yards. Outside the 95-yard TD throw, the offense hasn't done much. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin told ESPN sideline reporter Tiffany Greene at halftime, "We're not playing very well. Way too many negative plays on offense." As for quarterback Daniel Parr, Kiffin said, "He's not the problem right now. We have to execute." Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Another lightning delay in Boca Raton, as Navy leads FAU 42-19. The Owls just scored a touchdown and were about to attempt the extra point when the game was stopped for a second time. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Navy-FAU is into its third lightning delay, past midnight on the East Coast. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin's debut is going to end with a couple hundred fans left in the stands after a 59-minute lightning delay chased away a near capacity crowd in his debut. Of course, the score didn't help, either. Navy leads 42-13. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin's debut at FAU ends after nearly six hours and three lightning delays ... in a 42-19 loss to Navy. Game ends at 1:47 am ET. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer