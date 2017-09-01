        <
        >

          Lane Kiffin preps for opening game as FAU head coach

          play
          Kiffin's journey to FAU was not short on drama (2:10)

          Lane Kiffin stirred the pot at every stop along the way to Florida Atlantic University. (2:10)

          8:42 PM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Lane Kiffin has made headlines all offseason after taking the Florida Atlantic job but forget about the chatter. It's time to see whether Kiffin has what it takes to sustain success as a head coach. Now on his fourth stop, Kiffin is out to prove he can win at FAU. Follow along as Kiffin's first season gets underway against Navy.

          FAU is ready for the Lane Kiffin era to begin.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:15

          Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach.

          Students are on the Lane Train.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:17

          Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin.

          Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the Owls. He kept his head down for most of the walk in and greeted fans with the peace sign.

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          0:15

          Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the

          The FAU student section is showing its support for Lane Kiffin with visors ... everywhere!

          Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.