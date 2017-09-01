Lane Kiffin stirred the pot at every stop along the way to Florida Atlantic University. (2:10)

Kiffin's journey to FAU was not short on drama (2:10)

Lane Kiffin has made headlines all offseason after taking the Florida Atlantic job but forget about the chatter. It's time to see whether Kiffin has what it takes to sustain success as a head coach. Now on his fourth stop, Kiffin is out to prove he can win at FAU. Follow along as Kiffin's first season gets underway against Navy.

FAU is ready for the Lane Kiffin era to begin. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach.

Students are on the Lane Train. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer

Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:17 Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the Owls. He kept his head down for most of the walk in and greeted fans with the peace sign. Andrea Adelson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:15 Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the