Lane Kiffin has made headlines all offseason after taking the Florida Atlantic job but forget about the chatter. It's time to see whether Kiffin has what it takes to sustain success as a head coach. Now on his fourth stop, Kiffin is out to prove he can win at FAU. Follow along as Kiffin's first season gets underway against Navy.
FAU is ready for the Lane Kiffin era to begin.
Lane Kiffin arrives for his first game as FAU coach.
Students are on the Lane Train.
Students piled in for the Owl Walk to greet Lane Kiffin.
Lane Kiffin walks into FAU Stadium for his first game with the Owls. He kept his head down for most of the walk in and greeted fans with the peace sign.
The FAU student section is showing its support for Lane Kiffin with visors ... everywhere!