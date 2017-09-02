Best of the uniforms: Paying tribute in Week 1

College football has blessedly returned -- and so has the sartorial splendor that comes with every Saturday.

After the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, college teams all over the country rallied to help the Houston area. Oregon and Indiana used social media to organize clothing drives for Houston-area schools. After evacuating to Austin, the University of Houston worked with the University of Texas and set up donation areas in Austin.

Charlottesville comes together

UVA athletic teams to wear HoosTogether uniform patches this year:https://t.co/igTwk81RzT pic.twitter.com/IRzUkNzICk — Virginia Football (@UVa_Football) August 31, 2017

University of Virginia players will wear a special patch on their jerseys to remind and help unite the community following the violent protests in Charlottesville that left one person dead and scores injured in August.

Honoring the greats

In the offseason, college football lost two legendary coaches in Ara Parseghian and Frank Broyles.

Parseghian returned Notre Dame to glory, coaching the Irish from 1964 to 1974 and winning two national titles.

The Irish will wear "Ara" nose bumpers on their helmets this season.

At Arkansas, Broyles won seven Southwest Conference titles and the school's lone national championship in 1964. He also served as the Razorbacks' athletic director for more than 30 years.

The Hogs have the legendary coach's initials on their helmet decals.

Blasting back to 1928

Way back in 1928, Calvin Coolidge was president and Andy Warhol, Maya Angelou and Adam West were born. It was also the last time Michigan wore maize jerseys. The Wolverines have been fairly traditional, wearing blue at home and white on the road, but the maize is back for Saturday's game against Florida.

The uniforms are part of Nike's Color Rush campaign. Florida will wear all-blue uniforms, though that look is far more common for the Gators.

Under-the-radar look of the week

It's not just the powerhouses looking good this week. The under-the-radar look of the week goes to Montana Tech.

The Orediggers held their "Copper Game" on Thursday, wearing copper jerseys in their 45-28 win over Carroll College.