Tennessee junior middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair meniscus damage in his knee, ESPN.com has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Volquest.com.

Coach Butch Jones had already announced that Kirkland would miss Monday night's opener against Georgia Tech after suffering a non-contact injury to his knee last Friday in practice. Kirkland missed five games last season with a sprained ankle.

Senior Colton Jumper will start in Kirkland's place. The Vols will also be without starting left offensive tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended for the opener for a violation of team rules.