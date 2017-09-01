        <
        >

          Vols LB Darrin Kirkland Jr. (knee surgery) expected to miss season

          12:12 PM ET
          • Chris LowESPN Senior Staff Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of the University of Tennessee
            Follow on Twitter

          Tennessee junior middle linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair meniscus damage in his knee, ESPN.com has confirmed.

          The news was first reported by Volquest.com.

          Coach Butch Jones had already announced that Kirkland would miss Monday night's opener against Georgia Tech after suffering a non-contact injury to his knee last Friday in practice. Kirkland missed five games last season with a sprained ankle.

          Senior Colton Jumper will start in Kirkland's place. The Vols will also be without starting left offensive tackle Drew Richmond, who was suspended for the opener for a violation of team rules.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.